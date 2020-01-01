Arsene Wenger on Liverpool’s chances of matching Arsenal’s Invincibles season

According to Mirror Football, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told beIN Sports what Liverpool need to do in order to match his ‘Invincibles’ record with the Gunners.

The Frenchman led Arsenal to an unbeaten Premier League campaign during the 2003/04 campaign, this Gunners side have rightfully gone down as one of the best in top-flight history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are running away with the Premier League title, the Merseyside outfit have a 13 point lead at the top, as well as a game in hand that could potentially extend this gap to 16.

Here’s what Wenger had to say on the Reds’ chances of going unbeaten in the league:

“You look at the number of goals they score and the number of goals they concede, they are very good.”

“They play intelligent football, their players make intelligent decisions on the pitch.”

“My experience when you play the whole season unbeaten is that they accumulated the belief that if they just continue to play they will win the game.”

“That is very difficult to get in the team because you need a special run to do that and to get the fear of losing out of the team.” “It’s something that is very important and they have that at the moment.” “They were close last year and they are still on course to do it.” Liverpool are unbeaten in the league this season, with 18 wins and just one draw from 19 Premier League matches. The Anfield outfit look set to lift the Premier League title for the first time in their history.

With such an extensive lead at the top of the table, it seems extremely unlikely that Liverpool won’t finish first in the race for the title.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can maintain their mission to go unbeaten in the top-flight this season once they have the added focus of Champions League success once the knockout stages begin.