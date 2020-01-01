It’s starting to look like Jose Mourinho’s grand return to English football is going just as a lot of fans expected.

Everything was rosy for the first few weeks as he found a way to get performances from Dele Alli and some results were impressive. It’s a story we’ve seen many times before when it comes to Mourinho, he’s losing games and the grumpy demeanor is starting to come out.

He hasn’t quite turned on his own players yet, but it does sound like he’s starting to get frustrated with Tanguy Ndombele’s lack of availability as he picked up another injury today. He also gave an update on Harry Kane’s injury when speaking to BT Sport, and it’s not positive news for Spurs fans:

“I imagine this is the 10th injury of the season for him. Are they big or small? I don’t know.” ? “Harry’s was something in the hamstring and for sure he will be out.” ? Jose Mourinho gives @andymay an update on the injuries to Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane…#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/5Wsm6yAunY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

The situation surrounding Kane is a tough one. He’s so good that you want him to play as much as possible, but it also makes it difficult to have a ready made replacement who is good enough to contribute while also accepting limited playing time.

Lucas Moura has often stepped up when Kane has been missing, but he’s a completely different type of player. Mourinho’s words sound like a man who is starting to lay down excuses, and Ndombele could become his latest scapegoat in the same way he often criticised Luke Shaw for his fitness at Man United.

It could make for fascinating viewing, but it’s bad news all round for Spurs if his recent history is anything to go by.