Borussia Dortmund look set to beat Man United to a transfer for the second time this month

Manchester United FC
This does look like it might be an interesting transfer window from Manchester United’s point of view. A few months ago it looked like several panic signings were required, but things have started to settle down.

That’s not to say they won’t be chasing any targets, but they may have a big problem in the shape of Borussia Dortmund.

The German side completed the well publicised signing of Erling Haaland despite the obvious link with United. He had a history with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they worked together at Molde but a report from Sky Sports suggested their bid for the Norwegian starlet fell through due to financial issues:

It also looks like they might lose out to Dortmund on a second transfer target this month. There’s been plenty of talk of Emre Can making the move to Old Trafford, with The Express among those to suggest he could head to Manchester as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

Unfortunately for United, that now looks unlikely with reports emerging that Dortmund are looking to add the former Liverpool man to their squad, with 90min.com quoting reports from Italy to suggest talks are ongoing:

Only those involved with United’s transfer dealings will know if they were seriously tracking both players. It certainly sounds like Haaland was a key target, while Emre Can could’ve been a key addition due to his experience and versatility, but it looks like neither will be headed to Manchester.

