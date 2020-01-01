According to the Times (subscription required), Chelsea are willing to make a bid to sign Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha now that their transfer ban has been lifted.

The Eagles value the tricky winger at £80m and the Times report that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sees the 27-year-old as a major target for the Blues.

The Times also reiterate that the Blues may attempt to meet Zaha’s valuation by making a player-plus-cash offer for the English-Ivorian, Olivier Giroud’s name is being touted as a potential makeweight for the deal.

With Zaha tied down to Palace until 2023, it’s clear that Chelsea will have to make a solid offer in order to convince the Eagles to part with the star.

Zaha has just started to hit some form after a difficult start to the season, the winger only has 3 goals and a single assist in 20 Premier League outings this term which may come as a concern to some Chelsea supporters.

Zaha is certainly a quality winger, but considering that the Blues have young superstars Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi on their books – we feel as though the club would be wise to focus their efforts on the development of these stars, rather than add another high-profile winger to the mix.