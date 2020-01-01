Frank Lampard has made three changes to Chelsea’s starting lineup for today’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 41-year-old has gone back to a four-man defence with Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma as the two centre-backs while Fikayo Tomori has been omitted from the squad. Reece James will start as right-back while Cesar Azpilicueta will be on the left. As usual, Kepa Arrizabalaga is between the sticks.

In midfield, Mateo Kovacic has been dropped while Jorginho who scored last weekend will partner N’Golo Kante. Emerson has been benched while Christian Pulisic starts as left-winger with Willian on the right and Mason Mount as the attacking midfielder. Chelsea’s attack will once again be lead by their star Tammy Abraham.

The Blues beat Brighton 2-0 in the their previous meeting at Stamford Bridge and will be eager to attain a similar result today to start 2020 on a high and have a chance of going higher up in the Premier League table.