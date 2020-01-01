Contact made: Spurs a step closer to losing Christian Eriksen for free as Italian giants make contact

The case with Christian Eriksen is an odd one for Spurs just now. It feels like everybody has fully accepted that he will be leaving the club, it’s more a question over how drawn out his departure will be.

This suggests it could be a long one as European teams can contact him to arrange a pre contract just now, but he would remain a Spurs player for the rest of the season before leaving in the Summer.

According to a report from Sky Sport via Inter1908, it’s Inter Milan who have made contact about signing the Dane on a free next Summer.

It’s important to point out that no deal has been agreed just now, but the report suggests that Antonio Conte’s side have made contact in an attempt to find out what kind of deal he is looking for as Inter look to see if they could offer the appropriate terms.

It’s also interesting to note that the report goes on to say that there is interest from English clubs to sign him for around £20m this month, and that’s a scenario which Spurs would prefer.

If he does agree a pre contract with someone, we might be set for months of pundits questioning his attitude and commitment to the team everytime he does something wrong, which could become pretty tedious after a while.

Nothing has been agreed for now, but it does look like he’s edging closer to an exit from Spurs.