Frank Lampard reveals what Chelsea must do to catch Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that the club must do proper recruitment in order to catch up with Liverpool.

The 41-year-old’s first season at Stamford Bridge has been pretty good so far with his team currently fourth in the Premier League table with 35 points, 20 behind leaders Liverpool who have a very good chance of winning their first title in three decades.

With Chelsea’s transfer ban lifted, they can sign players in the January window and Lampard feels that their recruitment should be right if they are to catch Liverpool.

As quoted by Goal.com, the Blues manager said: “That has to be the aim. The transfer ban was one thing. It gave the staff a chance to look at the players, see what we have got and look at the youth. That has been good and the more and more I see us play and the good and the bad, you change your feelings about how you want to go forward but the endgame will always be the same.

“Once we can start bringing players in and the young players start to hopefully mature and get better we want to bridge that gap to go up there. Whether we can do that next year, I don’t know. That will depend on the work we do and whether it hits home but I will certainly not leave any stone unturned in how I try to work to get us there. But there are too many variables. We have to get recruitment right, that will be a huge deal.

“Not just who the individuals are that come in, but can they help influence the way we play and the way we want to play? I have got a clear idea of what that is, it didn’t look like the first 30 minutes against Arsenal, but we’ve shown at times this year that we’ve got a chance.”?

Chelsea’s current squad has some very good players but they need some bolstering in order to challenge for the Premier League title and other silverware. This season, it seems highly unlikely for the Blues to catch up with Liverpool and the best they can do is challenge Manchester City and Leicester City for the second position.

Lampard’s side play their first game of 2020 is today against Brighton and Hove Albion.