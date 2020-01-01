We’ve probably reached a point where Manchester United’s reputation isn’t enough to convince players to join them any more.

As it stands, Champions League football looks unlikely while there’s no obvious sign that the club is ready to challenge for the league either. There are more established teams in Europe who are also able to offer higher wages than United can, so securing key targets in the transfer market could become increasingly difficult.

The midfield still needs someone who can run the game from the number 10 position and actually create chances and score goals. Andreas Pereira has shown flashes while Jesse Lingard has been awful for a while, so it’s no surprise that The Express were the latest outlet to link United with a move for Christian Eriksen.

The Spurs man will soon be out of contract, so it’s likely that he’s available for a knock down price in January to prevent Spurs losing him for nothing next Summer.

Unfortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it seems PSG are ready to offer a lot of money on a long term deal, which United might struggle to match:

All confirmed! #Inter are really interested in Christian #Eriksen like a free agent, but the best bid for him arrived from #PSG. Leonardo has offered a contract until 2025 with a wages of €12M a year (bonuses inclused). #transfers https://t.co/jW2WIIqdRP — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 1, 2020

This is where United need to be smart about their recruitment. They probably could throw a lot of money at the Dane but if he doesn’t play well or gets injured, then it hampers them financially. We saw with Alexis Sanchez that big money signings in their late 20’s aren’t always a good idea.

It’s a further blow for Solskjaer and his transfer plans, but it could be a blessing if that’s how much he was going to cost.