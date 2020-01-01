Menu

“Get out of our club”: These Man United fans react furiously to another poor performance from much maligned player

It’s fair to say that some players get too much stick and the blame for poor performances when it isn’t completely their fault, but sometimes the stats can show just how ineffective a player has been over a long period of time.

Jesse Lingard is a tough one to figure out when it comes to Man United. The club obviously pride themselves on bringing through local youngsters, but you have to feel he would be long gone if he hadn’t come through the academy.

A lot of fans may feel he’s been out of form for a while now, but this stat completely backs up how little he’s contributed in an attacking sense for the team in the last year.

He was given yet another chance to impress tonight against Arsenal, but he was ineffectual again and was hauled off before the hour mark. He’s not the only one who played poorly, but it looks like these Man United fans have had enough of his performances:

Obviously constant criticism is not going to help his confidence, but this is football at the elite level. He’s 27 and can’t get away with being classed as a youngster anymore, he really needs to improve soon if he wants to prove he belongs at a top team.

There were a lot of poor performances tonight, but this could be breaking point when it comes to Jesse Lingard

