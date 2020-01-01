It’s fair to say that some players get too much stick and the blame for poor performances when it isn’t completely their fault, but sometimes the stats can show just how ineffective a player has been over a long period of time.

Jesse Lingard is a tough one to figure out when it comes to Man United. The club obviously pride themselves on bringing through local youngsters, but you have to feel he would be long gone if he hadn’t come through the academy.

A lot of fans may feel he’s been out of form for a while now, but this stat completely backs up how little he’s contributed in an attacking sense for the team in the last year.

He was given yet another chance to impress tonight against Arsenal, but he was ineffectual again and was hauled off before the hour mark. He’s not the only one who played poorly, but it looks like these Man United fans have had enough of his performances:

Embarrassing performance. Ole just leave before it gets worse please. Lingard get out of our club and go take up dancing lessons. Players should be ashamed — The DEViL (@DEViL__YT) January 1, 2020

I still don’t understand how Jesse Lingard still starts over Mason Greenwood and Pereira. Andreas who has been one of the most frustrating players of the season is still more effective than Lingard. He doesn’t offer anything yet he keeps starting. It’s shambolic to be honest. — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) January 1, 2020

Jesse Lingard lost possession nine times in the first half and he misplaced eight passes, creates nothing in attack. This man gets paid £110,000 every single week. Robbing a living. — 360Sources (@360Sources) January 1, 2020

Losing to this shocking arsenal team is criminal. Not playing Pereira, Williams or Greenwood is shocking and don’t get me started on playing lingard. Ole hasn’t a clue alri. #ARSMUN #piss — David Brien (@Daithi240) January 1, 2020

Lingard needs to be sold now, what is it going to take for y’all to realize this @ManUtd — Lord Nayvadius (@DiMawgaYute) January 1, 2020

It’s not like lingard is new to this team, he’s one of our players and I hate saying this but his time as a utd player has got too be up, he continually offers nothing to this team anymore — Paul Bunting ??????? (@paulbunting77) January 1, 2020

Obviously constant criticism is not going to help his confidence, but this is football at the elite level. He’s 27 and can’t get away with being classed as a youngster anymore, he really needs to improve soon if he wants to prove he belongs at a top team.

There were a lot of poor performances tonight, but this could be breaking point when it comes to Jesse Lingard