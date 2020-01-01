This looks set to be a fascinating game when you consider the dramatically shifting narratives that’s surrounded Manchester United and Arsenal this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received all kinds of criticism for his signings and some of the performances this season, it looked like United were a mid table team and the entire squad was going to need replaced. Chelsea’s failure to beat Brighton means a win against Arsenal tonight would leave them two points away from Champions League football.

It was so long ago so it’s easy to forget, but Arsenal actually had a decent start to the season. Everything then went wrong as we waited weeks before Unai Emery was finally put out of his misery.

Freddie Ljungberg’s presence in the dug out made little difference so The Gunners turned to Mikel Arteta. He’s not exactly had a blistering start either, so this would be a huge win if his team could manage it.

The Man United starting XI has just been announced, and there’s some surprises:

? Here’s how we line up for our first match of the decade…#MUFC #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 1, 2020

Paul Pobga is nowhere to be seen while Matic was seemingly out the door, but he keeps his place after playing in the win against Burnley. Mason Greenwood is on the bench while Jesse Lingard’s long streak of poor form isn’t enough to keep him out of the team for the big game.

As expected, there’s been plenty of reaction on Twitter to the team:

That midfield ??? — Qays (@QaysParvez) January 1, 2020

Time to file a missing report for Pogba… 🙁 — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) January 1, 2020

We’ve seen Paul Pogba have plenty of fitness concerns in the past few months, but it looked like he was fit enough to play after coming back into the team in the past couple of games.

It’s starting to look like some fans are turning on him, so if the team does well in his absence then it might make sense to just let him go.