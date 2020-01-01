Jose Mourinho labels Southampton coach an ‘idiot’ after yellow card

This is probably what we expected from Jose Mourinho when he took over at Tottenham. He’s not really known for building successful teams anymore, it’s his comments and demeanor that usually attract attention.

He’s the master of drawing the attention away from his team after a poor result and making it all about him. It could be why some players like him so much, but he’s probably ensured that nobody will be talking about the result against Southampton today.

He was booked for a fairly obvious attempt to walk over to the Southampton bench and spy on their instructions and what they were planning to do, so the decision is fair enough.

The Spurs manager even agreed with the ref’s decision, but that didn’t stop him making things much worse for himself with his comments:

Mourinho: “The yellow card was fair, because I was rude. But I was rude to an idiot” — Jack Lang (@jacklang) January 1, 2020

You have to think he might end up getting some kind of touchline ban or a fine after this. He might think it’s worth it to distract the attention from the loss just now, but it could cost them another game further down the line.