Man United boss Solskjaer confirms Paul Pogba’s ‘out for a few weeks’ before Arsenal clash

Manchester United manager has confirmed that Red Devils superstar Paul Pogba has suffered an ankle injury and that the Frenchman will be ‘out for a few weeks’.

Solskjaer gave an update on Pogba after being quizzed on the midfielder’s absence before tonight’s clash against Arsenal.

Pogba only recently recovered from a near three-month layoff recently, the creative midfielder featured against Watford and Newcastle but missed the side’s clash against Burnley.

Take a look at Solskjaer’s update on Pogba below:

With it now being cleared up by Solskjaer that the Frenchman is actually injured, some United fans will be worrying about the potential speculation that could surround the ace while he’s sat on the sidelines.

Pogba certainly has the talent to establish himself as the best midfielder in the world, but the 26-year-old shows his ability far too little to be considered as one of the best in his position.

As well as the superstar’s inconsistency, the midfielder has also struggled with injury problems this season, is it time for United to make someone else their main man?