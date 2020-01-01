Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Bukayo Saka for his attitude and desire to learn.

The 18-year-old has featured in 17 matches for the Gunners this season so far, scoring two goals and providing five assists. Arteta was all praise for Saka while speaking ahead of tonight’s clash against Manchester United. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Gunners manager said: “He’s learning that you are able to adapt and that you are able to sacrifice for the team, and [you learn that you] don’t use excuses. If you are moved, to say ‘OK, now if I do not play good, I have the right excuse because this is not my position’. It’s the complete opposite, try to learn, try to pick things up straight away and try to be more productive for the team, and I think he [Saka] has done it really, really well.

SEE MORE: Arsenal legend backs Gunners to beat Manchester United

“Those game moments, you have to read them and when you play more games and you become more mature, you start to make better decisions all the time because you can sniff where the danger is, depending on the result, how many minutes are played and what happened in the last two actions. And we have to help him to do that.”

Saka has played in a variety of positions on the left flank this season and has produced some pretty good performances for Arsenal so far. The 18-year-old will be needed to be at his best if the Gunners are to improve their position in the Premier League table which is currently 12th.

Arsenal play their first match of 2020 against Manchester United at the Emirates tonight. They drew their previous fixture against the Red Devils at Old Trafford and will be desperate to secure all three points. A win could see the Gunners go higher up in the Premier League table.