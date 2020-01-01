Mighty Michael van Gerwen will be aiming for a fourth world title when he takes on Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship Final later this evening.

The arrows start at 19:15 tonight – here’s how you can watch all the action from the oche by following these instructions:

Here’s How to Watch the PDC World Final Live Stream

What Time does the PDC Darts World Final start?

The PDC Darts final is scheduled to start on Wednesday 1st January 2020 at 19:15GMT.

Where is the PDC World Darts Final being played?

The PDC World Championship Final is being played at Alexandra Palace, London England.

Van Gerwen v Peter Wright Live Streaming : Match Prediction

MvG has hardly been tested at the famous Ally Pally this year. He breezed through the opening three rounds dropping just one set before seeing off Lithuanian Darius Labanauskas in comfortable fashion. Then it was on to the semis where Nathan Aspinall was looking to cause an almighty upset.

But in the end MvG was too good, like he usually is, winning 6-3.

Snakebite’s path to the final has been anything but easy.

The world number 7 was close to crashing out of the tournament in the opening round to Philippines’ Noel Malicdem, but battled valiantly to win the match on a decider.

After seeing off Asada round two Wright then avoided another shock in his next match thwarting a Jeffrey de Zwaan comeback to win 4-3 and set up a clash with Luke Humphries which he won in style throwing 12 180s and a 170 finish.

In the semi finals it was Gerwyn Price, and Wright used all his experience to slow the game down and get under the skin of the iceman who was anything but cool on the stage. In the end Wright was dominant and booked his place in Wednesday’s final with a 6-3 win over the Welshman.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones:

This will be Wright’s first Ally Pally Final since 2014 and he’ll have to be at his absolute best if he’s to stop the Green Machine. The pair locked horns eight times in 2019 with Wright claiming just two wins, new year new outcome?

He’ll be hoping so. Mighty Mike, like he has been all tournament, is 4/11 to make it back to back world titles while Snakebite is 5/2 to win his first.

We’re yet to see a nine darter at this year’s tournament and it’s 6/1 for either player to hit a perfect leg.

While Wright is a huge outsider to win the match he’s 1/2 to hit the most 180s which should be pretty nailed on with MvG favouring to switch it up from time to time and hit the treble 19s.

Both players have hit 170 checkouts at this year’s tournament and it’s 10/3 for one to be thrown in the final.

