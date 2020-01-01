Real Madrid have reportedly contracted representatives of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

One of the best footballers on the planet, the Senegalese international has been in terrific form for the Reds this season so far, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far.

French outlet Le 10Sport understand that Real Madrid have contacted the representatives of Mane who is currently valued at €150 million according to Transfermarkt. The report also claims that Los Blancos are interested in signing an attacker next summer and the 27-year-old is a player who Zinedine Zidane admires.

Mane has played some remarkable football in the past few seasons and it’s no surprise that bigger clubs are keen on his signature. The winger will definitely add more depth to Real Madrid’s attack if he joins them but Liverpool will be far from willing to let go of him now.

The Reds will most likely demand a hefty transfer fee from any club who’s interested in Mane.