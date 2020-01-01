Juventus reportedly want to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract until 2023.

The Portuguese attacker joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid last summer and has since made 64 appearances for them across all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 12 assists.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus are willing to extend the 34-year-old’s contract at the club until 2023.

Ronaldo has done well for Juventus this season so far, amassing 12 goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. His current contract with the club expires in 2022 and provided he does sign an extension, he’ll be in Turin till he turns 38.

So far, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down despite approaching 35 and it’ll be interesting to see if he can maintain the quality of his performances in the next few years.

The Portuguese international is undoubtedly one of Juventus’ most important players and they might prefer it if he extends his stay at the club. Having a player of Ronaldo’s quality and experience could be just the thing the Bianconeri need in order to win the Champions League.