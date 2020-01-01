It’s becoming more and more common for clubs to sign a sibling to a favourable contract in an attempt to lure a mega star signing or convince someone to stay at the club.

Chelsea had multiple Hazard’s at one point while AC Milan signed Gigi Donnarumma’s brother suspiciously close to him agreeing a new contract to stay at the San Siro.

We’ve seen many times that Real Madrid will do whatever it takes to bring the best players in the world to The Bernabeu, and it looks like they’ve found a way to lay further groundwork in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

A report from The Daily Mail has quoted Spanish outlet Diario AS in saying that Real are looking to sign Ethan Mbappe, who is the 13 year old brother of PSG star Kylian.

They do indicate that Ethan is an outstanding talent in his own right, but also hint that making a move for him is being done in attempt to further their case to convince Kylian to join them in a €300m mega transfer in the near future.

It’s so important to remember that Ethan is 13 years old and an actual child, so although he’s being touted as a star of the future, there’s no way of telling if he actually has what it takes to go on and be anything like his brother.

From Real’s point of view, his signing might not cost much and it’s more than worth it if it helps to persuade Kylian to swap Paris for Madrid. This looks like the beginning of a long attempt from Real to woo the PSG and France star before they finally land their man.