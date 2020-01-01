Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to pay £30 million for Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira.

The Portuguese has established himself as one of the finest in his position thanks to his display for the Foxes. Pereira has made 58 appearances for Leicester since joining them from Porto, amassing four goals and nine assists in all competitions so far.

Spurs have been linked to the 26-year-old for a while and according to the Express, the club are interested in signing him in January and are willing to pay £30 million. The report also suggests that Jose Mourinho is an admirer of his compatriot but there is also interest from PSG.

Pereira has been in fine form for Leicester City this season, scoring twice and providing as many assists in 21 appearances so far. There have been few full-backs who have been better than the 26-year-old in 2019/20 so far.

Pereira would undoubtedly be a massive improvement over Tottenham’s current right-backs who are Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters. However, Leicester may not be too willing to let go of one of their most important players just now.