Video: Abysmal late free kick from Fred sums up Man United’s evening vs Arsenal

Realistically, the best case scenario from this free kick is Man United get a late consolation and the score line doesn’t look too bad, but the actual outcome is an awful symbol for the whole evening and their season in many ways.

Fred has actually overcome a lot of his critics and he’s looked good in the past few games, but he and the entire United team went missing as they went down 2-0 to Arsenal tonight.

He stepped up to take a late free kick in a decent position, but the outcome was truly woeful:

Fred with the worst free kick of the season, £54m for this ??? pic.twitter.com/tVmb4FyX8d — JP (@JurgenPressed) January 1, 2020

It seems safe to say that he’s now at the back of the queue the next time there’s any kind of debate over who gets to take a free kick.