Video: Brentford star Said Benrahma dazzles opponent with an INSANE rainbow flick

This kind of skill is usually reserved for the school ground or video games, it’s so rare to see it actually come off in a professional game.

There’s also the added danger that if you did manage to pull this off against your mates, you would need to be prepared for a revenge challenge for the rest of the game afterwards.

Brentford are having an incredible season, they are putting a genuine promotion challenge together and much of that is down to the play of Said Benrahma.

Usually he’s known for goals and assists, but this rainbow flick against Bristol City today was outstanding:

?? Said Benrahma with the rainbow flick over the defender ??pic.twitter.com/59yxaN9XSm — DZfoot English ?? (@DZfoot_EN) January 1, 2020

He also scored today as Brentford ran out 4-0 winners, but this clip is still the most notable moment of the game.