Video: Danny Ings flicks the ball over Alderweireld to score lovey goal vs Spurs

In the 16th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, Saints defender Jack Stephens played a lovely ball over the top into Danny Ings’ path.

The former Burnley and Liverpool star proved that he’s one of the most dangerous strikers in the league as he flicked the ball over Toby Alderweireld before scoring a stunning volley.

Ings’ lovely flick left Alderweireld scrambling on the floor, this was a goal of pure quality.

Take a look at Ings’ lovely goal below:

Saint Ings ? There's no stopping this man right now! ?#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/FcFfFOg2Vj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

Ings is on fire this season, the 27-year-old has scored 13 league goals this term, leaving him behind just Jamie Vardy in the top-flight’s scoring charts.

The Saints have an advantage over their rivals considering that they can call on Ings to consistently score crucial goals for them.