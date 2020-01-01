Video: Jahanbakhsh’s stunning overhead kick equaliser for Brighton vs Chelsea

Brighton have equalised against Chelsea thanks to a spectacular overhead kick from winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

In the 83rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash, Leandro Trossard whipped a dangerous corner into the box and England international Lewis Dunk headed the ball across the box.

With the ball floating in the air, Jahanbakhsh pulled off an insane overhead kick to fire the ball into the back of the net. Chelsea stopper Kepa was left rooted to his spot.

Take a look at the Brighton ace’s wonderful equaliser below:

WHAT A GOAL ??? Take a bow, Alireza Jahanbakhsh ?#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/YfZeoKRNUF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

One of the first Premier League games of the new decade has ended with a bang thanks to this magical effort.