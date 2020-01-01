Video: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold laughs off fan’s ‘come to Arsenal’ plea

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could only laugh after young support Mikey Poulli asked him to ‘come to Arsenal’.

Alexander-Arnold laughed off the plea before telling Mikey ‘I can’t’.

Trent was alongside England teammate Jadon Sancho in a heartwarming video where they surprised Mikey – who lost his sight aged seven after a rare disease.

Take a look at the full clip here.

“COME TO ARSENAL” BAHAHAHAHA LOOK AT TRENTs FACE pic.twitter.com/CJ5YDvIkc6 — d ? (@fancyrobbo) December 31, 2019

Toda vez que você estiver com medo de fazer algo porque pode dar errado, lembre-se desse gurizinho que pediu pro Trent deixar o Liverpool e ir para o Arsenal. Confie no seu potencial. pic.twitter.com/4yRhD8MtED — Café com Liverpool (@CafecomLFC) December 31, 2019

It’s absolutely class from Alexander-Arnold and Sancho to pull off such an amazing gesture for young Mikey, the stars are a real credit to the Three Lions.