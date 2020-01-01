Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold laughs off fan’s ‘come to Arsenal’ plea

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could only laugh after young support Mikey Poulli asked him to ‘come to Arsenal’.

Alexander-Arnold laughed off the plea before telling Mikey ‘I can’t’.

Trent was alongside England teammate Jadon Sancho in a heartwarming video where they surprised Mikey – who lost his sight aged seven after a rare disease.

It’s absolutely class from Alexander-Arnold and Sancho to pull off such an amazing gesture for young Mikey,  the stars are a real credit to the Three Lions.

