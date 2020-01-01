Video: Man United target James Maddison scores rocket for Leicester vs Newcastle

In the 38th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Leicester and Newcastle, the Foxes put their trademark high pressing to good use to win the ball back in a dangerous area.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira played the ball into Ayoze Perez and the former Magpies star laid the ball off to James Maddison.

The 23-year-old steadied himself before blasting a superb left-footed strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the England international’s amazing strike below:

Another gift for Leicester! The Foxes win it back and James Maddison takes full advantage. Blistering strike from 20 yards! ?#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/ocfpvWkBZi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

According to the Daily Star, a deal for Maddison would cost around £80m. As per the Daily Mail, Maddison is one of five midfield or attacking targets that Manchester United are keeping an eye on.

Maddison is one of the brightest talents in the Premier League, considering Leicester’s success this year, do you think the ace should stay with the Foxes or move to a so-called bigger club if the chance arises?