Sometimes a giant price tag will make the smallest of mistakes seem much worse that they are, but Harry Maguire has yet to consistently show why Man United paid so much money for him.

Sky Sports reported they paid a world-record £80m to sign him, but you would struggle to find a lot of fans who will stand on the table for him and say it was good business.

This clip from the game against Arsenal shows everything you don’t want to see in a defender. He’s outpaced, outfought, doesn’t look strong enough to cope with Lacazette and a fairly simple piece of skill leaves him for dead:

The former Leicester man looks fine if he’s simply left to eat up long balls and dominate in the air, but so are most tall British centre backs.

Tonight’s performance is yet another example of two steps forward, on step back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men.