Video: Nicolas Pepe starts to justify his £72m price tag with brilliant skill which leaves Luke Shaw looking foolish

It’s been said before, but paying big money for a player can bring bigger pressure at some clubs than others.

At the truly elite teams it’s common to see millions of pounds being thrown about, so it’s not a big deal. For someone like Arsenal, spending £72m on a player is a big deal and it comes with huge expectation.

The BBC reported that’s how much Arsenal paid Lille to sign Nicolas Pepe, and he didn’t justify the price tag to begin with. He’s slowly started to improve, and he’s really shown what he can do against Man United tonight.

He scored a well taken goal, and then produced this wonderful piece of skill that left Luke Shaw looking a little foolish:

Footage courtesy of BT Sport

If he keeps this up, then Mikel Arteta will have a genuine option to try and build his team around.