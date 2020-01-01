Menu

Video: Nicolas Pepe’s tidy finish to give Arsenal lead vs Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 7th minute of tonight’s mammoth clash between rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, the Gunners took the lead after some exceptional work by Sead Kolasinac.

The often criticised left-back galloped down the left flank before laying the ball off to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kolasinac then made a brilliant run into space to pick up the ball in the box.

The Bosnian star drilled a low cross into the box which was deflected into Nicolas Pepe’s path by Victor Lindelof. The Arsenal forward tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy first-time finish.

Take a look at the Ivorian’s opener below:

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Pepe can kick on from here, the ace looks like he has the raw talent to be a real force in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Nicolas Pepe