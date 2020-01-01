Video: Sokratis scores rebound to extend Arsenal’s lead vs Man United

In the 41st minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, the Gunners extended their lead to two goals following a set-piece.

Nicolas Pepe whipped a dangerous corner towards the near post that was flicked towards goal by Alexandre Lacazette. United stopper De Gea was forced into a quick reflex save.

The ball was ultimately parried away into the path of Sokratis and the centre-back volleyed the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Take a look at the Greek defender’s goal below:

The Gunners have looked in control all throughout the first-half, Nicolas Pepe fired the side into the lead with a tidy finish after some great work by Sead Kolasinac.

Can the Gunners perform like this in the second-half as well? Mikel Arteta looks well on his way to getting the first win of his managerial career.