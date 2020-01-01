Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho shown yellow card for appearing to spy on Southampton’s coaches

In the 77th minute of Tottenham’s defeat to Southampton, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was shown a yellow card after entering the Saints’ technical area.

The clip below shows the Portuguese boss appearing to have a look at what some of the Southampton coaches were writing down, Mourinho’s apparent attempts to spy on the side weren’t enough to help his side.

Danny Ings’ stunning strike proved to be enough to secure a mammoth victory for the Saints.

Take a look at the bizarre moment below:

Jose Mourinho is finished as a manager! Spying on saints tactics yano ?? Spurs fans, is this your king?? Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/skLt8dRmOH — Adrian ???? (@adrianm_14) January 1, 2020





The entertainment factor that Mourinho brings to the Premier League is unmatched.