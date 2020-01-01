2020 kicks off with a bang as the top two in the Championship go head to head at the Hawthorns where West Brom host Leeds. Kickoff time is 17:15 GMT.

This is a must watch with both these sides on equal points who will come out on top? If you want to watch West Brom v Leeds, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch West Brom v Leeds Live Stream

What Time does West Brom v Leeds Utd kickoff?

The match kicks off at 17:15 on Wednesday 1st January 2020

Where is West Brom v Leeds Utd being played?

The match is being played at The Hawthorns Stadium, West Bromwich, Birmingham, England

West Brom v Leeds Live Streaming : Match Prediction

2020 kicks off with a bang as the top two in the Championship go head to head at the Hawthorns where West Brom host Leeds.

Slaven Billic’s West Brom slipped to second after a disappointing home defeat to struggling Boro at the weekend ending their 14 match unbeaten run.

The Baggies are in the midst of a festive wobble winning just one of their last five league games, but despite a poor run of form, by their standards at least, the promotion hopefuls remain nine points clear of Fulham in third.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

Leeds head to the Hawthorns looking to make it back to back wins in the Midlands. The league leaders picked up all three points in a nine goal thriller at St. Andrews’ just a few days ago. A late, late Wed Harding own goal secured the win for Bielsa’s side in what will go down as one of the greatest Championship games of all time.

The two sides are by far the best footballing teams in the league. Defensively they’re both solid, going forward they’re both bagging for fun and they’re both consistent unlike those in the chasing pack. Between them they’ve lost just twice in 28 games, which is ridiculous form for the Championship.

Despite conceding four goals against Birmingham Leeds still have the joint best defensive record in the league and they’re 5/2 to keep a clean sheet on New Year’s Day.

They’ll be up against the league’s highest scorers, though, so something has got to give. The Baggies average over 2.5 goals in their last five victories. They’re 5/1 to score over 2.5 goals against Leeds.

Helder Costa put in a solid performance against Birmingham and was rewarded with his fourth goal of the season. The winger, who hasn’t made the impact many thought he would during his spell at Elland Road, is 23/10 to score anytime.

Hal Robson-Kanu has scored in each of West Brom’s last three home wins and the Welsh striker is 15/2 to open the scoring.

West Brom’s stuttering form is indicated in the betting. Despite losing one of their last 14 games they’re 21/10 to beat Leeds at home, the draw is 13/5 which wouldn’t be a bad bet and Leeds are 11/8 favourites to bag all three points and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Whatever the result, today’s game is set to be a cracker.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions