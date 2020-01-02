16 left dead after prison football match in Mexico turns violent

16 inmates were left dead at a prison in Mexico after what was supposed to be a friendly football match turned violent.

The Varonil prison in Cieneguillas, Mexico hosted the game and it was no doubt meant to be a positive exercise for all involved.

However, as noted by The Mirror, it ended with 16 inmates dying as rival drug cartels members clashed with weapons being used in the chaos as family members watched on.

It’s noted that the bloody violence was between members of the Gulf and Los Zetas cartels while an escape attempt was also foiled during the ugly clashes.

Soldiers, paramedics and security forces all raced to the incident to try and quell the violence, but it seems as though that was all too late with 16 people losing their lives, while various weapons including guns were found after the prison was cleared.

It remains to be seen what action the authorities at the prison take moving forward as their idea clearly backfired, and they’ll no doubt be keen to avoid any further violence being sparked as a result of those who died with the rivalry between the two cartels evidently extremely serious even behind bars.