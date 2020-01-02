It’s funny how a decent win can make everything seem so much better. Arsenal are still on a high after a convincing victory over Manchester United last night, but that doesn’t mean they can stand still in the transfer market.

It’s hard to tell if Mikel Arteta has sorted the defence out or if United were just completely inept, but the Arsenal defence has been suspect all season.

There’s some decent players in there, but you do get the feeling an experienced and classy head could make all the difference for the rest of the season. Arsenal could add that with the future of Jerome Boateng looking unclear.

According to a report from The Sun, the Bayern defender is considering his future and his manager won’t stand in his way if he does decide he wants to leave. They also suggest that the German side wouldn’t be looking for a big fee, so this transfer does look achievable for The Gunners.

It would be fascinating to see what kind of influence he could have at The Emirates if he did sign. There’s no doubt that he’s been one of the best defenders in world football in the past, but injuries and a loss of form have caught up with him.

If he was still at the top of his game then it’s unlikely this discussion would even be happening, so Arsenal were always going to have to take a risk if they wanted to add a top level player.

It certainly sounds like he could be available, it just depends if any clubs are willing to take the chance.