Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly both interested in Juventus defender Daniele Rugani who has been linked with an exit this month.

The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time again this season due to the fierce competition for places in the Juventus squad.

With just three appearances to his name across all competitions, and as he still sits behind the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini in the pecking order, if Rugani does harbour ambitions of having a prominent role, he may well have to look elsewhere to get one.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus may now be wiling to listen to offers for the Italian international, although it’s noted that they want to be completely sure that Chiellini is on course to make a full recovery from a serious injury which has sidelined him for most of the campaign.

However, it’s added that Leicester may lead the way for him with Arsenal also keen, although it will take a bid of between €20m and €25m to prise him away from Turin, with an initial loan deal also possible.

In turn, it remains to be seen who can agree on terms with both Juve and Rugani to seal a deal this month, as given the quality that he has shown previously when given opportunities to impress, he would be a solid addition to either squad to help shore things up defensively.

Despite losing Harry Maguire this past summer, Leicester have still managed to put themselves in a position to be Liverpool’s biggest title rivals this season as they sit in second place, 10 points adrift of the Reds, although Jurgen Klopp’s men do have two games in hand.

They’ve conceded just 19 goals in 21 league games, and so that would suggest that signing another defender may not be a priority for Brendan Rodgers right now.

In contrast, Arsenal are down in 10th despite their win over Man Utd in midweek, and having conceded 30 goals in 21 games, giving them the joint-worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the standings, it’s clear what Mikel Arteta needs to address.