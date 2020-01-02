Menu

Arsenal eye January move for defender that could be available for £45m

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are set to enter the race to sign Bournemouth star Nathan Ake in the January transfer window following Calum Chambers’ long-term injury.

The Telegraph indicate that Chelsea are favourites to capture Ake’s signature given their £40m buy-back clause on the ace.

Chelsea’s £40m option to re-sign the star could actually help Arsenal sign the Dutchman for a moderate fee (by today’s standards).

The Telegraph claim that the Cherries may be forced to listen to offers of £45m for the 24-year-old.

Considering that Ake has impressed over his 133 top-flight appearances to date, this seems like a very reasonable fee.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth.

Chambers is expected to be out for between six to nine months with a knee injury. This is just the latest blow to Arsenal’s backline.

The Sun report that the north London outfit will be without centre-back Chambers following his season-ending injury and Kieran Tierney due to a dislocated shoulder.

The report also claims that Hector Bellerin’s hamstring injury is set to be assessed before the side’s next match.

Ake would be a great option for Mikel Arteta, not many defenders of his age boast the Premier League experience that he does.

It’s also likely that he understands the pressures of playing for a big club given that he came through the ranks at Chelsea.

