Arsenal’s Aubameyang hits back at Man United fans after ‘Phil Jones’ pocket’ claim after win

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at some Manchester United fans that attempted to get under his skin before the Gunners’ clash with the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta ultimately unleashed a masterplan to secure a comfortable victory for the north London outfit against their heated rivals.

In a clip that went viral on social media, one Manchester United fan appeared to film himself with Aubameyang before telling the striker that he’d score ‘no goals’ against the Red Devils.

This supporter also told the Gabon star that he’d be in ‘Phil Jones’ pocket’. Aubameyang hit back at these Red Devils fans in a Instagram reply to AFTV contributor DT.

DT replied to an Instagram post of Aubameyang’s following the win with “Your work rate again today was insane, where’s that Man United fans that was filming you last night.”

Aubameyang responded with “They are sleeping already.”

Take a look at Aubameyang’s response to the Man United fan’s unsuccessful attempts to rattle him below:

Take a look at Aubameyang’s original Instagram post that led to this savage reply here.

The clip of the Manchester United supporter and his pals attempting to get under the Arsenal striker’s skin can be seen here.