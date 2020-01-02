Doubts are reportedly emerging over Nelson Semedo’s future at Barcelona as a meeting was held with his representative Jorge Mendes to discuss options.

The 26-year-old has struggled to entirely convince that he’s the long-term fix at right-back for the Catalan giants since his arrival from Benfica in 2017.

SEE MORE: (Photo) Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti watches Arsenal vs Man United at the Emirates

Injuries have been problematic while Sergi Roberto has displaced him in the side at times, and it appears as though there are still lingering doubts, which could ultimately result in an exit.

According to Sport, sporting director Eric Abidal met with Mendes in Dubai to discuss the Portuguese international, and it’s suggested that a summer exit is a real possibility if they receive an acceptable offer.

It’s added that Barcelona want around €50m for Semedo, which is certainly a sizeable fee, and so it remains to be seen if any interested parties are willing to put that kind of money on the table to prise him away from the Nou Camp.

However, importantly, Sport also note that the money raised by Semedo’s exit won’t go towards a big signing to replace him as its primary purpose will be to balance the books and perhaps give the club the freedom to spend big elsewhere in the squad.

Sergi Roberto has shown on many occasions that he can fill in at right-back while youngster Moussa Wague will hope to push on and get more opportunities in the coming years as the 21-year-old will no doubt hope to show signs of improvement and maturity moving forward.

With that in mind, perhaps Barcelona can afford to sell Semedo, and if they do see that touted €50m valuation met, it could represent a smart solution for all concerned.