Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all-but confirmed a major injury blow as Paul Pogba could undergo surgery on his foot.

The Red Devils suffered a hugely disappointing defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night as they missed the chance to close the gap on Chelsea in fourth place.

Instead, they allowed another direct rival to cut the gap to them as the Gunners are now four points behind United in what is becoming a congested part of the table.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Man Utd have already had bad news on the injury front this week amid concerns that Scott McTominay could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and now it appears as though things are set to get even worse for Solskjaer.

“Yeah I do (expect him to stay). He’s injured now and will probably need an operation on his injured foot. So let’s see how long it takes for him to get back,” Solskjaer said on Pogba, as per Sky Sports.

“It’s a big blow for us.”

The 26-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances for Man Utd so far this season due to ongoing problems with his troublesome ankle, and so this latest potential setback really is a frustrating development as Solskjaer will continue to be without one of his most important players.

It’s added in the report above that Solskjaer noted before the game against Arsenal that Pogba would be out for a few weeks, and so coupled with the absence of McTominay, it could yet prove to be a damaging double blow in midfield.

That said, he’ll now have to lean heavily on Fred and Nemanja Matic to help them get through without two key individuals, while there is perhaps every chance now that they look to address the problem in the January transfer window to give themselves a boost for the rest of the season.