Juventus could reportedly try to offload Emre Can this month as they look set to secure the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta.

As noted by the Guardian, the Bianconeri are being tipped to complete a deal worth €35m for the 19-year-old as they look to bolster their midfield.

It comes after Kulusevski has impressed during his loan spell with Parma this season, bagging four goals and seven assists in 19 appearances to earn his big move.

As seen in the tweet below, the youngster arrived in Turin to undergo his medical on Thursday, and so it appears as though all is set for him to complete his move barring any late issues.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s now suggested that Emre Can could face the axe as a result, as Juve have to sell in order to bring their new signing straight into the fold if his loan stint at Parma can be ended early.

The German international has managed just seven appearances so far this season while he was left out of Juve’s Champions League squad altogether.

In turn, with the arrival of another midfielder to add further competition for places, it seemingly makes no sense for player or club to stick around if his playing time is going to continue to be limited.

It’s not how Can would have hoped his stint at Juventus would have played out after leaving Liverpool on a free transfer in 2018, but for the sake of his career moving forward, he is surely better off moving elsewhere to secure a more prominent role.

As for Juve and Kulusevski, time will tell if they decide that taking him to Turin immediately is more beneficial than allowing him to continue to improve and develop at Parma for the rest of the season. With the move to offload Can touted in the report above though, it would suggest that they want him as soon as possible.