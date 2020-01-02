According to Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu, Chelsea are amongst the teams that have made an offer to sign Dinamo Zagreb sensation Dani Olmo.

L’Esportiu also claim that Chelsea’s Premier League rivals – Tottenham and La Liga champions Barcelona have submitted proposals to sign the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

Olmo announced himself as one of the continent’s best young talents at last summer’s European Under-21s Championships. The ace was named Man of the Match in the final of the competition after scoring the winning goal for Spain.

Olmo has also been tearing up the Croatian top-flight over the last couple of years, the versatile attacker has eight goals and seven assists to his name from 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to Diario via Football Espana, Zagreb value Olmo at a minimum of €35m (£29.7m).

With Olmo having made his debut for Spain’s senior team during the last international break, it would seem like a good idea for a top club to snap up the youngster’s signature before he potentially becomes an important player for the national team.

Olmo’s ability to play across almost all attacking midfield and wide positions will be a massive appeal to elite clubs.

Whilst Olmo is certainly one a top European talent, we’re unsure whether Chelsea actually need this kind of midfielder given that they already have England starlet Mason Mount in their team.