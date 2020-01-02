Aston Villa are reportedly keeping a close eye on Daniel Sturridge along with Marseille as speculation builds with the January transfer window open for business.

The 30-year-old secured a move to Trabzonspor over the summer and is starting to find his feet in Turkey with seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances so far.

Importantly for Sturridge given how injuries have blighted his career, he is staying fit and playing games, and that in turn is seemingly giving him the opportunity to rediscover some form.

Time will tell if he’s settled in Turkey and is happy to remain for the long-term future, but it’s claimed that he could have offers to leave in the near future.

According to the Daily Mail, both Aston Villa and Marseille are said to be monitoring him, with the former certainly in need of an attacking boost this month in order to help their bid to avoid relegation this year.

Villa sit in 17th place in the Premier League table after 21 games, just a point above the drop zone, and so any reinforcements that arrive in January will surely be welcomed with open arms by manager Dean Smith.

Particularly with frontman Wesley struggling to establish himself as a consistent goalscorer and having now picked up an injury in the win over Burnley on Wednesday, it could be a major boost for Villa if they were to land a top striker this month.

Sturridge remains a quality forward when fit and clear of injury, while he can boast plenty of experience in the Premier League at the highest level.

In turn, if Villa were able to prise him away from Trabzonspor this month, it could be a signing that changes their fortunes. That said, the risk of injury given his track record in England could be a major factor in why this reported interest doesn’t turn into a tangible offer being made.