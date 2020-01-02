Derby County have reportedly failed to pay their players on time as they wait for a new investment deal to be completed.

The Rams face Barnsley on Thursday night with Wayne Rooney expected to be available for selection as he looks to begin the latest chapter in his career.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, it’s reported that the club have been late paying their players as they were due to be paid on New Year’s Eve, but they were told that there would be a delay.

It’s suggested that they will be paid on Thursday instead, with owner Mel Morris looking to wrap up the deal to help the club progress on and off the pitch with the help of outside investment.

In turn, while it doesn’t sound as though there is a major cashflow problem at Derby or anything like that at this stage, it’s probably something that wasn’t greatly appreciated by the players who would at least expect to be paid on time.

There is no confirmation as of yet as to whether or not they’ve now finally received their wages, but all concerned will hope that the matter has been sorted out and the focus can now switch back to the game and potentially Rooney’s debut.

It’s been a tough season for Derby thus far, as after going so close to securing promotion to the Premier League last season, they’re down in 17th place in the Championship table after 25 games, sitting just seven points above the relegation zone.