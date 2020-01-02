Man Utd are reportedly looking at both Emre Can and Sean Longstaff in the January transfer window amid an injury crisis in midfield.

As noted by The Independent, the Red Devils have a real problem in that department as Scott McTominay could be out for months due to a knee injury while a foot problem has now sidelined Paul Pogba again.

Given that they failed to replace Ander Herrera over the summer too, that leaves United thin in midfield with more responsibility now likely to fall on the shoulders of Nemanja Matic and Fred.

For a club looking to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies, that simply isn’t enough quality, experience and depth, and so there could be help on the way.

As reported by ESPN, Can and Longstaff are said to have been identified as possible solutions, but it remains to be seen if either of the pair agree on terms with Man Utd, and whether or not a transfer fee can be agreed with either Juventus or Newcastle Utd respectively.

Further, the report goes on to suggest that the likes of James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice are all on their radar too, but given how important they are to their current clubs, it would seem nonsensical from their perspective to even entertain the idea of losing them midway through the campaign.

In turn, while the same could be said about Longstaff to an extent, Can would arguably appear as the most realistic option given his lack of playing time for Juventus so far this season.

The 25-year-old has made just seven appearances to date, and wasn’t even included in their Champions League squad as he has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri.

Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, note that Juventus are prepared to sell Can as they look to wrap up a deal for Dejan Kulusevski, but while that’s a boost in Man Utd’s reported pursuit, the ESPN report above notes that Borussia Dortmund are also keen and so time will tell which option the German international potentially chooses in the coming weeks.