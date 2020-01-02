It seems that the Summer window was spent with each day presenting various updates on whether or not Neymar would leave PSG, but the Christian Eriksen situation looks like it could be the story of the Winter window.

This report from Sky Sports in Italy gave an update to the Dane’s situation at Spurs. It seems to be well known that his contract will expire at the end of the season, which means European sides can contact him now to discuss terms for a free transfer in the Summer.

That seems to be the dream for Inter Milan just now, but there could be several obstacles in their way. The main thing from the report is it suggests that Spurs would rather sell him now than lose him for nothing in the Summer.

They go on to say that the fee would only be £20m so various clubs are now circling. They credit Real Madrid and PSG with an interest in signing him, and you have to think they could offer more money than Inter Milan.

There’s still nothing that gives any real indication as to what Eriksen has planned for next season, but it certainly looks like it wont be at Spurs.