Ex-Cardiff City, Barnsley defender Chris Barker tragically dead at 39

Former Cardiff City defender Chris Barker has died at the age of 39 after he passed away on New Year’s Day, it has been confirmed.

Barker made over 100 appearances for Barnsley, Cardiff and Southend United in a career which lasted two decades.

Other notable stints included ones with QPR and Stoke City, and so it will undoubtedly be a difficult time for many individuals who coached him, played alongside him or perhaps just knew him throughout his career.

As seen in the statement below, his former management company confirmed the tragic news, while the South Wales police also issued a statement of their own with additional details surrounding his death, although there has been no confirmation over how he passed away as of yet.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely and tragic passing at the age of 39 of Chris Barker,” World In Motion tweeted, as per The Guardian. “Chris was a client throughout his outstanding playing career of over 500 League games for clubs including Barnsley, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle. Moreover, Chris was a wonderful person, an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for.”

A South Wales police statement read: “Police can confirm the sudden death of a 39 year-old man who was discovered at his home address in the Cyncoed area of Cardiff at approximately 2pm on New Year’s Day.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

Tributes have come in since the news was shared, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.