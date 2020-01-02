History has shown that the January transfer window isn’t a great time to do business. Established players will be reluctant to move and clubs have no intention of letting their best players go unless someone pays a big price for them.

As a result, it’s completely understandable that Chelsea would only allow a fringe player to go if they can find someone to replace them. Emerson Palmieri isn’t an established first teamer at this point, but he’s still useful to keep around.

If he left then the only recognised left back at the club would be Marcos Alonso, and he’s suspect when asked to play as an orthodox full back. The Sun had recently reported that Inter Milan are willing to bid £25m to sign Emerson, but they may need to wait.

They quote The Independent in saying that Chelsea are ready to make a run for Leicester City full back Ben Chilwell, and if they managed to sign him then they would immediately allow Emerson to join up with Antonio Conte at Inter.

There’s nothing to suggest that Chelsea have identified any other options at left back for now, so Emerson’s hopes of a move to italy could completely hinge on Chilwell moving to London.

Leicester are currently pushing for Champions League football and they don’t appear to have any immediate need to sell, so it would be a surprise to see them selling such a key player at this point in the season.