Huge boost for Arsenal and Real Madrid in the chase for prized wonder-kid Reinier Jesus

It used to be the case that football clubs could sign up every 16/17 year old for a couple of million and hope a few might make the cut. Now it seems that huge prices are demanded as soon as any player starts to show any ability.

Reinier Jesus looks like he could be the next big thing to come out of Brazilian football. He was a star for the youth teams of Flamengo and the national side for a while, but he’s been fantastic since making the Flamengo first team too.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to see him in action against Liverpool in the Club World Cup, but he’s played in 14 league games and scored six goals while providing two assists, which is a fantastic return for a 17 year old midfielder.

It’s fully expected that he will end up in Europe soon, but this quote suggests that two clubs could be at the front of the queue:

Jorge Jesus?: “The 17-year-old (Reinier) will be sold to one of Europe’s biggest teams now, for several million euros.” pic.twitter.com/UJwUaJwHgP — Reliquias Brasileiras?? (@reliquiasbr) January 2, 2020

It’s interesting because the two teams are in very different situations, so it would be a big choice to make. Arsenal aren’t in a position to sign a ready made world class player, so they need to take chances on outcasts or promising youngsters as they search for someone to build a team around.

Real Madrid expect to challenge for everything straight away, so he might struggle to get anywhere near the team unless he shows he can contribute from the off.

It certainly sounds like a giant fee will be needed, but he could be a fantastic signing for whichever team he decides to join.