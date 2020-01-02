Inter could reportedly fail to prise either Olivier Giroud or Marcos Alonso away from Chelsea due to Antonio Conte’s poor relationship with his former club.

As noted by The Telegraph, things didn’t end amicably between the Blues and the Italian tactician despite his relatively successful stint in charge at Stamford Bridge.

He has since returned to management and is doing a stellar job at Inter, and it has been suggested that they are in the market for reinforcements in January.

According to Calciomercato though, via Corriere dello Sport, it’s now been claimed that due to that poor relationship between Chelsea and Conte, it could scupper moves for Giroud or Alonso as the Premier League giants aren’t willing to offer any discounts to their former coach.

In turn, that has cast real doubt over whether or not agreements will be reached for either player, and that could force Inter to look elsewhere.

If that’s the case, that will surely come as a major disappointment for all concerned, including Conte, who will know what the likes of Giroud and Alonso can offer as he hopes to strengthen his squad to continue to compete for the Serie A title this season.

However, rather than seal any reunions this month, it looks as though he’ll have to identify alternative targets, unless Inter are willing to splash out and meet Chelsea’s demands for the two players in question and give Conte the options that he feels he needs.

Either that or if tensions ease following talks, but it looks as though it could be difficult for Inter to land any Chelsea players this month for anything less than their valuations set by the Blues.