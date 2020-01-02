Lampard to get £150m Chelsea transfer budget in January, five-man shortlist touted

Chelsea will reportedly hand Frank Lampard a £150m budget for the January transfer window to strengthen his squad.

The Blues saw their transfer ban reduced last year and so are now free to bring in new players this month to give the current group a lift.

Lampard has guided the club to fourth place in the Premier League table after 21 games, while they have advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League too.

In turn, in order to build on that and add quality to give them a timely boost for the second half of the campaign, it could be a great time to bring in reinforcements.

As reported by The Sun, it’s been suggested that Chelsea will give Lampard a £150m transfer budget for January, and there are five names specifically mentioned in the report.

Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Timo Werner, Fyodor Chalov and Ben Chilwell are all said to be on Chelsea’s transfer radar, and so it remains to be seen if bids are made for them in the coming weeks.

With just two wins in their last five league games, there are signs that the Blues could be stuttering slightly, and the inconsistency is an expected issue with such a young side.

With that in mind, bringing in reinforcements could be a sensible move this month, although with all the names mentioned above currently playing key roles for their respective clubs, it’s difficult to see any of them being open to discussions over a move midway through the season.

That will be the challenge for Chelsea, but armed with a hefty transfer kitty as per the report above, that could make life a lot easier for them to land their preferred targets.