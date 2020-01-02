Let’s face it, we all know that Scotland won’t actually qualify for Euro 2020, but it was nice to have some hope to cling on to for a while.

As a footballing nation we seem to excel at producing left backs, but that’s about it. There’s plenty of decent midfielders in the squad too, but we need to have as much top level experience as possible heading into the qualifiers.

The recent injury to Manchester United’s Scott McTominay could be a huge blow to Scotland, with The BBC reporting that his injury is possibly bad enough to keep him out for those qualifying matches against Israel in March.

He’s improved immeasurably this season to the point he’s become one of the first teams on the Man United team sheet, so his drive and tenacity alongside his defensive discipline looked like it would be vital for Stevie Clarke’s team going forward.

The BBC report also indicates that Kieran Tierney and John McGinn could be doubtful for the Israel games too. Tierney tends to miss out in favour of Andy Robertson so that might not be a huge issue, but McGinn is so important to the team when it comes to getting forward and scoring goals from midfield, so the absence of him and McTominay could be insurmountable.

Scotland still haven’t qualified for a major tournament since 1998, and it looks like we’re up against to make it to the next one.