It’s almost impossible to tell what this Manchester United team is capable of just now. Sometimes they look unstoppable, but there are also some performances which make you wonder how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has a job.

Although some players are impressing, you could only really say that Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and David de Gea were un-dropable with their performances and lack of a suitable replacement.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was one of the big Summer signings who’s mostly done well, but this report from Spanish outlet Sport suggests that he might not be safe.

They suggest that Nelson Semedo has been a Manchester United target, and they could finally make a move for him now that he’s available. It did look like he was an important member of the Barcelona team at the start of the season, but that’s no longer the case.

It’s also worth pointing out that his agent is Jorge Mendes who the report claims has a good relationship with United, so that could remove another obstacle when it comes to completing a transfer.

Semedo can also fill in at left back, so it’s possible that Wan-Bissaka retains his place and Luke Shaw could be out of the team instead.

It’s still unclear if United will actually sign any players this month, but this transfer certainly looks possible if they wanted to do it.